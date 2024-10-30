Six changes – Liverpool 4-2-3-1 starting lineup vs Brighton – Predicted XI

Liverpool have been in excellent form under Arne Slot thus far this season and were at the top of the Premier League table up until the last week.

However, after drawing against Arsenal, they now find themselves in second position just behind Manchester City.

The Reds have also won all three matches in the Champions League. Now, they’ll go head-to-head with Brighton and Hove Albion at AMEX Stadium in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup fixture tonight.

As per the team news, the Reds have several injury problems at the moment as Harvey Elliott, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa are all sidelined with their respective issues. The good news is that Conor Bradley is closing in on a return to action and may even feature vs the Seagulls.

Expected Liverpool lineup vs Brighton

Amid Alisson’s absence, Caoimhim Kelleher should continue in the goal. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are expected to be given a breather in this encounter amid a busy run of fixtures.

So Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez could get the nod to start in the center-back positions for the Merseysiders.

Trent Alexander-Arnold may continue in the right-back position and Bradley could feature off the bench, while Konstantinos Tsimikas would be on the opposite side in place of Andy Robertson.

Wataru Endo has only started one game this season and that was in the previous round of the EFL Cup. Now, he is likely to get his second start tonight. Ryan Gravenberch would be paired up with the Japanese in midfield. Alexis Mac Allister would be among the substitutes.

Dominik Szoboszlai is set to be in the No.10 position ahead of Curtis Jones with Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah the two wingers. Hence, Luis Diaz is expected to be on the bench. Darwin Nunez should once again lead the line for the Reds.

Here is Liverpool’s predicted 4-2-3-1 starting lineup vs Brighton