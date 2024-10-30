Report – Liverpool now ready to make significant move to sign playmaker in winter

Liverpool have made an incredible start to the new season under Arne Slot. The team has made the transition from Jurgen Klopp to the Dutch coach look as seamless as possible, which is not something many fans were expecting.

There were concerns as to whether Slot was the right man for the job. The Dutch coach, despite his exploits for Feyenoord, had his doubters about taking over such a huge job.

After all, we have all seen what happened when a manager who was making waves in the Eredivisie took over a high-profile PL job – yes, Erik ten Hag, we are talking about you.

That has not been the case at Anfield though. Slot’s team have lost one and drawn just one game each so far this season, emerging victorious in all the others. In the Champions League, they have had the perfect run so far and things are promising for the future.

However, despite their impressive start, the Reds will know that they did not have the best transfer window back in the summer and will want to make amends. One position that the club might look at amongst others is the attacking midfield role.

As good as Dominik Szoboszlai has been, the goal contributions have been few and far for the Hungarian. To bring another alternative to the squad, as per Anfield Watch, Liverpool have set their sights on Serbian Messi, Andrija Maksimovic who plays for Red Star Belgrade.

Liverpool are ready to make a significant move to sign Maksimovic in January permanently but want to loan him back to RSB to continue his development for the rest of the season. They will then choose to take a look at him next summer during pre-season and then make a call on his future.

At just 17, Maksimovic is very talented but might not be ready for the Premier League. With Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones in the mix for the #10 role, Liverpool have the opportunity to take a punt on the £12m playmaker and see how he develops.

It remains to be seen how Liverpool go about securing his signature. The Reds have an excellent scouting network and if they come to the conclusion that a player is talented, more often than not, they get it right. Let’s wait and see how it pans out.