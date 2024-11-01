“Certainly” – Liverpool able to agree deal with £240,000 a week star – Expert

Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah have been the mainstay of Liverpool’s success over the years, winning every major competition under Jurgen Klopp.

The trio have continued to play a key role under new manager, Arne Slot, this term. The Reds are currently second in the Premier League table, sitting only a point behind league leaders, Manchester City.

Moreover, they have won all three games in the Champions League and have now reached the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

However, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold and Salah have entered the final few months of their respective contracts, so the Merseysiders are at risk of losing them for free next year.

Now, speaking on Football Insider, financial expert, Stefan Borson, has stated that it is a bit strange to see that Liverpool have allowed their three key players to enter this situation.

He further claims that Liverpool are in a good situation from an FFP perspective hence they have the financial muscle to renew the deal of Van Dijk. Borson said:

“For a normal level of deal, they can certainly afford to renew Van Dijk’s deal. But it’s surprising that they’ve allowed three big players to enter the last six months of their contracts.”

The Dutchman currently earns around £240,000-a-week in salary and he has recently revealed that the Reds have been in negotiations with him over a renewal.

The former Southampton star will turn 34 next year, therefore, it remains to be seen whether the Merseyside club offer him a new deal with a salary hike or not.

However, he is still one of the best defenders in the world and hasn’t shown any signs of decline yet, scoring two goals and keeping seven clean-sheets in all competitions thus far this term.

In all fairness, Liverpool should keep hold of Van Dijk by handing him at least a two year deal. What do you think?