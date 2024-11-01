Liverpool expected to advance in winter to sign £60million star – Report

Liverpool have always been a club big on succession planning. Just this summer, we saw the club bring in Giorgi Mamardashvili as a potential, future replacement for Alisson Becker, despite the Brazilian keeper still playing at the highest level.

Similarly in the past, the Reds have brought in the likes of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz when Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino were still at the club and the latter in particular has made the transition from the Senegalese international look seamless.

Going forward, Liverpool will know that they have to start planning for life after Andrew Robertson. The Scottish international is entering his 30s and might not be able to play at the highest level every single week.

The player the Reds have identified is Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri. As per Give Me Sport, Liverpool are expected to advance in the winter to try and sign the 23-year-old defender who is valued at around £60million.

Wolves will know deep down that they won’t be able to keep the Algerian for long. He is bound to secure his transfer to a top club sooner rather than later and both Manchester United and the Anfield side are top clubs in the Premier League who want him.

Much like Robertson, Rayan Ait-Nouri, who found the net against Liverpool in the Premier League back in September, loves to get forward at every given opportunity.

He is very good on the ball and uses quick body feints to dribble past opponents. His pace also helps him track back at times when he gets caught up in the attacking third.

The issue with the African is that he has almost always played as a part of a back five and it remains to be seen how he can adapt to a back four. It requires him to be more defensively adept.

Let’s wait and see if Liverpool goes ahead and sign Rayan Ait-Nouri and how his career plays out from here. Should the Reds spend £60million to secure his signature in the winter transfer window?