No “problems” – Journo reveals player will sign new deal with Liverpool

Liverpool have shockingly allowed three superstars, Trent, Van Dijk, and Salah to enter the final year of their respective contracts.

Somehow, the Reds must resolve the renewals before January as foreign clubs will be able to offer pre-contracts to make the situation even more complicated.

More importantly, Liverpool are learning from this experience and are making sure to agree a new deal with French international, Ibrahima Konate, who will enter the final year of his current contract next summer.

According to renowned journalist, James Pearce, the Mereysiders will have no problems in agreeing fresh terms with the Les Bleus center half, who has been top class for the club under Arne Slot this season. He said on the Walk On podcast:

“We know that there’s obviously a lot of talk about contracts at the minute. We know that Konate has been in talks with the club about an extension.”

“I don’t think that there’ll be any problems on that front. I think he’s very happy where he is for Liverpool and it’s an absolute no-brainer to get him tied down for the best years of his career.”

Liverpool have already tied down English center half, Jarell Quansah, to a long term deal and are now heading towards agreeing a new deal over the line for Konate.

The 25-year-old is at the peak of his game. He has so far started 8 games in the Premier League and helped the team, that has only let in 5 goals, keep 5 clean sheets.

After featuring for just a minute during the week, we can expect a well-rested Konate to start against Brighton at Anfield tomorrow. For the latest updates on his renewal, watch this space.