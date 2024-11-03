Report – Liverpool to sanction huge deal to sign £202,000 a week player for Slot

While Real Madrid are chasing Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool, the Reds are trying to land Aurelien Tchouameni from the Los Blancos.

The French international was high on the wish-list of Jurgen Klopp but Madrid were able to snatch the deal from Monaco back in 2022.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Slot has requested the signing of Tchouameni and the player could finally end up moving to Liverpool.

According to TEAMtalk, the Merseysiders are keen on landing the Les Bleus midfielder to finally reinforce the DM position in the squad.

In the summer transfer window, Liverpool tried hard to lure Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, but the Euro 2024 winner opted to stay at the San Mame’s.

The 19-time English champions are leading the Premier League table after yesterday’s victory against Brighton and must strengthen the team in January to ensure they get the season over the line with No. 20.

In such a scenario, TT claim Liverpool will sanction a huge deal for the correct target and Slot has asked for new legs in the center of the park in the form of Tchouameni, who could cost £100million.

In just over two years, the £202,000 a week La Liga star, who was a key member of the France squad that reached the World Cup final in 2022, has already won every major trophy with Madrid and could look for a new challenge.

Last summer, Liverpool did not really improve the team. They secured a deal for Mamardashvili, who will arrive next season, and lured Chiesa, who has hardly featured this term. Hence, Slot should be helped with signings to immediately strengthen the quality and depth.