Huge Trent update – Madrid not ready to enter ‘conflict’ to sign £42m Liverpool star – Report

Real Madrid remain heavily linked with a move for Liverpool star, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and there is a huge update coming from Spain today.

Yesterday, we covered a story via DC stating that the Reds are willing to accept a fee of £42m to part ways with the vice-captain, who will be out of contract next summer, in the winter transfer window.

As per today’s version of Diario AS (news image provided below), the Los Blancos need to find a quality fullback, who can ‘immediately’ fill the void left by injured Dani Carvajal.

In such a scenario, the 26-year-old Anfield right back is by far ‘the most popular’ at the Santiago Bernabeu.

As per the Madrid based media outlet, the reigning La Liga champions are prepared to take risks, be brave to get the right signing done, and they will have to splash a lot of cash for that.

However, the renowned Spanish news source have mentioned that Madrid president, Florentino Perez, is not ready to enter into a ‘conflict’ with Liverpool for not waiting for six months to sign Trent. Therefore, a move in the January window for the England international is ruled out.

Yesterday, the Merseysiders regained the top spot in the Premier League and if they want to retain the position, they must hold on to Alexander-Arnold, who has been solid under new manager, Arne Slot.

If Trent opts to not extend his stay and leave for Madrid next summer, then he will not be recognized as a Liverpool legend.

On the other hand, if he pushes for a January move, then he might even be considered as a villain. For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.