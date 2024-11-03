Liverpool expected to submit offer to sign £40million player – Report

Liverpool have continued their incredible start to the season with a comeback 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Reds were second-best for much of the game but two moments of magic helped them get past Fabian Hurzeler’s team.

One player who has failed to impress for Arne Slot’s team, despite the impressive performances of the side as a whole is Andy Robertson. The Scottish international does not look at home in the Dutch coach’s tactical setup.

Against Brighton, Slot made the decision to bench Robertson in favour of Kostas Tsimikas. The Greece 20-international was one of the best players on the pitch and his performance against the Seagulls should hold him in good stead going forward.

As per TeamTalk, Liverpool are likely to make a bid to try and sign Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth next summer.

The 20-year-old defender provided two assists in the Cherries’ surprising win over Pep Guardiola’s defending champions, Manchester City, last night.

Kerkez has caught the eye with his performances in the Premier League. He has established himself as one of the best young talents in the English Premier League and it is only a matter of time before he earns a move to a big club.

Andy Robertson is a world-class player and should be able to turn the rut around. The Scottish international has been an excellent servant for the club and it must be kept in mind when planning for the future.

That said, bringing Milos Kerkez would be an incredible move from Liverpool. It would be a good thing to plan for the future and Liverpool are strong on that. Let’s wait and see how it plays out.