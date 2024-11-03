“Virtually a done deal” – Journo comments on claim Liverpool are signing £50m star

When a player is continually linked with a transfer to a club, the general tendency is to assume that the transfer is almost a done deal.

You keep hearing so much news about that one player associated with a side that the mind forms an association.

It is often quite difficult to break free of this association which is why when transfers eventually don’t go through, you are left with disappointment. One player that Liverpool have been linked with extensively in recent times is Omar Marmoush.

The talented Egyptian attacker plays his football for Eintracht Frankfurt. He is one of the most in-form forwards going around in football this season and his tally of 12 goals and nine assists in just 14 games across all competition makes for world-class reading.

However, as per transfer expert Graeme Bailey as quoted by Rousing the Kop, he doesn’t think Omar Marmoush’s move to Liverpool is a done deal as reported by some sources. Here is what he had to say:

“I’ve heard some people say it’s virtually a done deal, I don’t think that’s the case at all. Liverpool have got a lot of irons in the fire when it comes to that right side, I think Marmoush is someone they’ve looked at but I’d be reticent to say he’s their first choice.”

It must be remembered that we are still in November and it might be too early to make claims of a done deal. However, despite Bailey’s words, Liverpool’s interest in the £50m-rated 25-year-old forward seems quite genuine to say the least.

Within the football romantic at Anfield, the idea of an Egyptian replacing an Egyptian in the forward line is long-seeded and Marmoush seems the perfect candidate to take the mantle from Mohamed Salah and carry the next generation.

Let’s wait and see how things play out for the Reds in this particular transfer saga. Should Liverpool move in to sign Omar Marmoush?