Liverpool prepare strategic move to sign £60million+ attacker

Liverpool are a club that generally plans out their future very well. Under the new stewardship of Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, the club has shown an inclination for succession planning, as seen with the purchase of Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Thus, it comes as a huge surprise that Liverpool find themselves in a situation where three of their most important players have their contracts expiring at the end of the season.

News – “Virtually a done deal” – Journo comments on claim Liverpool are signing £50m star

It is too late to change that situation but what they can plan is for the future.

Of the three players, the most difficult contract renewal seems to be that of Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian forward is 32 and with immense interest in him, it is highly unlikely that he will pen a new deal at the club.

The player that Liverpool seem to be looking at as Mohamed Salah’s replacement is Bryan Mbeumo. As per Sky Sports, the Reds are preparing a strategic move to sign the talented Cameroonian international following his impressive form.

Brentford are likely to ask in excess of £60million to part ways with a player who seemingly cannot stop scoring this season.

Mbeumo has taken over the mantle from Ivan Toney as the Bees’ star man in attack and it is working well for them.

Left-footed like Salah, Mbeumo loves to cut in from the right wing and has an excellent shot. He is also quite creative and is often seen setting up chances for his teammates. The African is quite reliable from the penalty spot too.

Bryan Mbeumo would be a very smart acquisition by Liverpool. The 25-year-old has the perfect profile to replace Salah, however, he needs to prove a lot to reach the level of the Egyptian, who is showing no signs of slowing down.