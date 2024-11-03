Liverpool are pressing to sign £90million playmaker – Journalist

It looked like Liverpool’s impressive start to the season was under threat last night as Brighton & Hove Albion absolutely dominated the initial phases of the game but the Reds were helped by a buoyant Anfield crowd.

Ultimately, the game ended 2-1 in Liverpool’s favor as they continued their incredible start to the season.

News – Liverpool prepare strategic move to sign £60million+ attacker

As things continue to go smoothly for the Reds on-field, and off the pitch, they continue to be linked with players to bolster the squad.

One player that Liverpool have been linked with in recent times is Napoli star, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian winger is one of the most highly-rated youngsters in the world and could seek a top European move soon.

Transfer expert Graeme Bailey as quoted by Rousing the Kop has claimed that Liverpool are pushing to sign the £90m forward. He said:

“When you’ve got the likes of possibly Kvaratskhelia on the market, let’s not forget that Liverpool have just brought in the second best Georgian player. Liverpool are all over Kvaratskhelia, they know about the situation, there might be a chance of getting him next summer”

As good as the 23-year-old is and can be, he doesn’t have a role at Liverpool. With Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, the left wing at Anfield is sorted and what they need to do is find a right-wing replacement for when Mohamed Salah leaves.

Spending exorbitant money on a player for whom they have two players who are already playing extremely well baffles logic. Despite Bailey’s claims, it will be a huge surprise if Liverpool make an offer for the Georgian.

Everything points to Liverpool making a signing for the forward line in the upcoming window but it will be a huge surprise if they sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. What do you think