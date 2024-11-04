Man Utd blow as £50.3m man’s “dream” is to seal move to Liverpool – Report

After just ten Premier League fixtures, leaders, Liverpool, are thirteen points ahead of Manchester United, who are struggling in the bottom half of the table.

Earlier in the campaign, the Merseysiders defeated the Red Devils and now, reports indicate that the Anfield side are favorites to lure a star, who is also wanted at Old Trafford.

News – Liverpool are pressing to sign £90million playmaker – Journalist

The player in discussion is Egyptian international, Omar Marmoush, whose dream is to seal a move to Liverpool.

As per today’s edition of Bild (news image provided below), the 25-year-old is getting more and more valuable after every goal and Frankfurt are trying to hold on to him by extending his contract.

The famous German source have mentioned that at the moment, the African attacker earns 2.5 million euros per season and his contract will expire in 2027. The Bundesliga side now want to offer him a one year extension, preferably two years, and the deal will make him earn 3.5 million euros per season.

Bild claim Chelsea, Manchester United and ‘above all’, Liverpool want to hire the services of the 34-capped international, who has been in brilliant form this term.

The report says that England was and remains the big goal for Marmoush and his “dream” is to “succeed fellow countryman Mohamed Salah in Liverpool”.

The £50.3m-rated attacker would not actually be a direct replacement for Salah, because the Anfield superstar is a right winger, on the other hand, Omar plays as a center forward or on the left flank.

In the current campaign, so far, in 14 appearances for Frankfurt, he has directly contributed in no fewer than 21 goals.

Bild claim the German side may not be able to convince the star to stay. Should Liverpool bid to fulfil Marmoush’s dream?