Journalist – Liverpool willing to sign wanted £50million-£59million star

Liverpool have one of the most talented squads in the world. Under Arne Slot, many players seem to have taken their game to the next level while a few players are still adapting to the demands that the Dutch coach is placing on them.

However, the Reds will be the first ones to hold their hands up and admit that their transfer windows over the last couple of summers haven’t exactly gone according to plan in terms of squad building despite a few smart additions.

News – Man Utd blow as £50.3m man’s “dream” is to seal move to Liverpool – Report

One player who is now hot property in Europe and wanted by Liverpool is Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres. As per journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Reds are among the clubs interested in signing the talented striker from Sporting CP who is said to be available for a fee of around £50million-£59million next summer.

Manchester City, Arsenal, and Chelsea are also said to be front-runners for the striker’s signature while Manchester United are expected to enter the race considering Ruben Amorim is set to take charge of the club in the coming weeks.

It is under the Portuguese coach that Gyokeres has truly exploded to life and it makes sense for Amorim to try and sign the Swedish international and take him to Old Trafford next summer.

The player might chose familiarity over adventure too but things did not really go well for players who followed Ten Hag to the Red Devils.

If Manchester United make a concrete effort to sign Gyokeres, there is little chance for the other sides to pip them to his signature, at least in the Premier League. However, it is never truly over until is over.

The Reds are no strangers to signing from the Liga Nos, with players like Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez arriving to Anfield from Portugal.

Let’s wait and see if Liverpool manage to pip other competitors to Viktor Gyokeres’ signature from Sporting.