Liverpool offer would be accepted to sign £60million star for cheap – Report

Andrew Robertson has been the first-choice left-back option for Liverpool over the years and has enjoyed great success at the club.

On the other hand, Konstantinos Tsimikas was purchased back in 2020 to deputize for the Scotsman and has done well amid the former Hull City man’s absence whenever he got the chance.

However, Football Insider states that the Reds’ new manager, Arne Slot, hasn’t been fully convinced by either of them hence he wants to sign a new younger left-sided defender.

Liverpool are interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers star, Rayan Ait-Nouri, and have been monitoring his performances since the last season of Jurgen Klopp era.

The Algerian is keen on leaving the Molineux Stadium to play at the highest level but doesn’t want to leave the Premier League. Therefore, Liverpool would be able to persuade him to join the club if they formalise their interest.

It has recently been reported that Liverpool are ready to accelerate their efforts to sign Ait-Nouri in the winter window with Gary O’Neil’s side valuing their star man at around £60m.

But, FI now claims that Wolves are unlikely to be able to keep hold of the 23-year-old beyond this campaign with his current contract set to expire in 2026 so they are ready to sell the African in a cut-price deal next year.

Therefore, the Merseyside club would be able to hire their key target should they submit an offer of less than £60m.

Ait-Nouri is an attack-minded fullback and even scored against Liverpool earlier this season in the Premier League, although fortunately, Slot’s side eventually won the game 2-1.

Moreover, the defender provided an assist versus Chelsea in the league but Wolves were eventually thrashed by 6-2 in that encounter.

