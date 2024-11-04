Liverpool set to move to secure midfield signing of new Modric – Report

Liverpool didn’t make many new signings in the last transfer window but it was apparent that they were keen on purchasing a new midfielder.

However, having failed to persuade their primary target, Martin Zubimendi, to join the club, the Reds eventually decided not to sign anyone to bolster the engine room before the deadline.

It has been suggested that the Merseysiders are still interested in hiring a new midfielder and would look to do that next year.

Now, on RTK, transfer journalist, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool have set their sights on signing Red Star Belgrade’s youngster, Andrija Maksimovic, having been impressed by his recent displays after monitoring his development closely. The player will likely to cost around £12m.

Anfield Watch reported last month that Liverpool are set to move to secure the 17-year-old in January and after purchasing him, they are planning to send him back to the Serbian giants straightaway to continue playing senior football and develop his career.

Bailey says that scouts have likened Maksimovic with Real Madrid legend, Luka Modric, and they believe the Serbian is a special talent. Moreover, the talent spotters think the youngster has the necessary attributes to thrive in the Premier League and is the right profile of player to play for Liverpool.

Maksimovic has already secured his place in Red Star Belgrade’s starting Xl at this tender age and after impressing in the Serbian top-flight, he was selected to play for the national team during the last international break.

He made his international debut against Switzerland and also featured against Spain in the UEFA Nations League.

Maksimovic is a versatile player as he is a central midfielder by traits but can also play in the LM, RM and CAM roles. At the weekend, he featured as LM and scored against Vojvodina.