Liverpool FC continue to go in their own merry ways in the Premier League and the Champions League. The resilience that was typical of Jurgen Klopp’s time at Anfield seems to have flowed over in its full essence to Arne Slot.

The game against Brighton at Anfield this weekend showed just why the Reds will always be trophy contenders.

Despite being under massive pressure from the Seagulls for much of the first hour of the game, the Reds found a way to weather the storm and turn the situation around.

There is immense mentality in this team, especially when playing along with the vociferous Anfield crowd who were incredible against Brighton on the night. It was one of the loudest the stadium has been in recent times, acting as the 12th man in instigating the comeback.

Now, as per Football Insider, talented Benfica midfield star Orkun Kokcu wants to secure a move to Liverpool as he looks to reunite with Arne Slot under whom he played for a couple of seasons at Feyenoord. Of course, who wouldn’t want to play at Anfield?

It is worth noting that the player has a £126m release clause in his contract at Benfica, and will only be allowed to leave if it is met. He wanted to join the Reds in the summer.

His father has also made it clear that the player would like to reunite with the Dutch coach. Kocku is a versatile talent, who can effectively play in the central and attacking midfield roles and this term, so far, he has directly contributed in 7 goals in all competitions for the Eagles.

Despite being just 23, he is quite experienced, having represented Turkiye 36 times at the highest level. The talented midfielder would be an excellent addition to the squad at Anfield and he would fit into Arne Slot’s team.

Having played under Slot, the adaptation to English football could be seamless. Let’s wait and see how things pan out in the coming months and if Kokcu can secure his move to Liverpool.