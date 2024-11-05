From Italy – Liverpool are ready to sign £42million Kaiser

Liverpool’s recruitment team will surely be planning for future transfer windows, aware of the fact that with every passing day, they move closer to the time when Mohamed Salah might leave the club.

The Egyptian superstar is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

In all fairness to him, he has continued to perform at an incredibly high level even this season despite the obvious uncertainty surrounding his future.

Maybe Salah in his mind is assured of what he wants to do and it is just Liverpool who are yet to be informed.

Regardless, if the club legend departs, replacing him would be a near-impossible task. As per Tutto Juve, Liverpool have identified Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi and are ready to sign him amid interest from PSG and Chelsea.

German outlet BILD claimed last month that Liverpool are very interested in the 22-year-old Kaiser and would be willing to pay around £42m to secure his signature. The Reds are looking at Adeyemi as an ideal replacement for the forward line.

The edge with Karim Adeyemi is that he can play in multiple positions, so, doesn’t need to be tied down to a single role at and Liverpool can use him anywhere across the front three, taking advantage of his versatility.

What this means, even for the German youngster is that wherever he goes in his career, he will find a way to get game time. It always helps when you are able to play multiple positions, especially in attack, where rotations often happen.

It remains to be seen how the future plays out for Adeyemi. Should Liverpool make an offer, they will be signing an extremely talented youngster and let’s wait and see how it plays out.