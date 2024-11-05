Decision made – £58.8million Liverpool player prepared to agree move to club

Liverpool find themselves in a bit of a pickle when it comes to the contract renewal of three of their superstars – Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold. All three players see their deal expire at the end of the summer.

Among the three, the most likely renewal at the moment seems to be that of Van Dijk.

The Dutchman seems more open than the other two players to put pen to paper on a new deal but even that isn’t over until it is officially over the line.

Now, as per Spanish source, AS, Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is seduced by the idea of continuing his career at Real Madrid. The Englishman is tempted by the prospect of joining one of the most successful football teams in the game’s history.

Moreover, former United scout, Mick Brown, has told FI that he believes the 26-year-old has already made his decision to leave the Reds for the Los Blancos.

Moving to Madrid would give him the chance to become a Galactico, although they haven’t been performing to expectations so far this season. It would also give him the opportunity to play alongside his friend Jude Bellingham.

Real Madrid’s primary objective is to showcase their financial might but snap Trent, who is valued at around £58.8m, for absolutely nothing. This would help the club offer a lucrative package to the player and tempt him to join them.

Over the years, we have seen Real Madrid resort to different kinds of methods to steal players from other top European clubs. Their latest technique is to wait for superstars to run down their contracts and get them on a Bosman, in the transfer front.

Whatever news comes about Trent from a Spanish media must be taken with a pinch of salt. Of course, they are likely to write something in favor of Real Madrid and let’s wait and see how the actual situation plays out.