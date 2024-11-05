Liverpool now prepare deal to sign £75.5million player – Report

Liverpool splashed £75million to sign Virgil van Dijk in 2018, they may have to pay a similar fee to lure his potential replacement in the form of Castello Lukeba.

The Dutch international is still going strong at the age of 33, but, even if he is handed a new deal, the Reds must plan for the future by signing a top class center half.

According to Spanish source, Liverpool are preparing to battle Real Madrid to secure a deal for signing Lukeba, who has been brilliant for RB Leipzig.

The news source have mentioned that the Bundesliga side do not want to part ways with their prized asset. However, the Reds and the Los Blancos can activate the £75.5million (90 million euros) release clause to leave the Germans helpless.

Like the Merseysiders, Real Madrid also eye the French international as a strategic move to replace veteran, David Alaba, who turned 32 back in June this year.

In the current campaign, the 21-year-old defender has so far started seven games for Leipzig in the league and helped them keep six clean sheets. Due to a muscular problem, he missed the last encounter at the weekend against Borussia Dortmund and Marco Rose’ side ended up suffering their first defeat of the Bundesliga.

Last month, Lukeba featured for full 90 minutes vs Liverpool in a contest that Arne Slot’s team won 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League.

The former Lyon center-half made his senior debut for France back in October 2023, but since then, Didier Deschamps has not named him in the Les Bleus squad.

In your view, should Liverpool bid £75.5million to sign Castello Lukeba?