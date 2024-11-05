Four changes – Liverpool’s 4-2-3-1 starting lineup against Bayer Leverkusen – Predicted XI

The Reds have won all three games in the Champions League thus far this campaign and as a result, they are currently at the top of the table with Aston Villa. Can they make it four out of four.

Tonight, Liverpool will face off against Bundesliga champions, Bayer Leverkusen, with Anfield legend, Xabi Alonso, returning to Anfield

As per team news, Harvey Elliott, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa are all set to miss out on this game due to their respective problems.

Ibrahima Konate picked up a knock last time out against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League and was substituted at the interval. However, he is available tonight.

Expected Liverpool line-up vs Leverkusen

Caoimhin Kelleher should keep hold of his place in goal for the hosts. Virgil van Dijk is set to be in the center-back position and alongside him, Joe Gomez could feature ahead of Konate.

The Frenchman might be rested, keeping an eye on the weekend’s Aston Villa game in the Premier League.

Trent Alexander-Arnold would be in the right-back role, while Andy Robertson is likely to return and start on the opposite side. Therefore, Konstantinos Tsimikas should go back to the bench after starting vs Brighton.

Ryan Gravenberch might be paired up again with Alexis Mac Allister in the midfield pivot role for the Reds and Curtis Jones could be in the No.10 position ahead of Dominik Szoboszlai.

Luis Diaz is expected to return to his preferred left-wing role, replacing Cody Gakpo, and Mohamed Salah should keep hold of his place on the right flank.

Darwin Nunez would lead the line for the Merseysiders in the absence of Jota. Here’s the predicted line-up: