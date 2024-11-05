Report – Liverpool offer shock deal to sign £35,000 a week midfielder

Liverpool prioritised strengthening the midfield department in the summer window and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi was their primary target.

However, following his decision to remain at Anoeta, the Reds opted not to sign any other midfielder before the deadline. Instead, they purchased Federico Chiesa from Juventus in a £12.5m deal late in the window.

The Italian has had a tough start to his life at Anfield as he has played only 78 minutes for his new club thus far and is currently out injured until the November international break.

Now, Milan Live states that if Chiesa’s situation doesn’t improve at Anfield before January, he could hand in a transfer request in the winter window with AC Milan showing an interest in hiring him.

Meanwhile, the report says that Arne Slot has demanded a new midfielder in the upcoming window and Zubimendi is still the Merseysiders’ first-choice option but La Real are unlikely to allow him to leave in mid-season.

Hence, Liverpool have decided to go for alternative options and the Rossoneri’s Tijjani Reijnders is their preferred target and they would even be ready to make a shock swap deal proposal, involving Chiesa to sign the Netherlands international.

The 26-year-old, who currently earns around £35,000-a-week in salary at San Siro, previously worked briefly with Slot at AZ Alkmaar so the pair already know each other.

The Dutchman is a versatile player as he can play in DM, CM & AM roles. Reijnders has scored three goals and registered two assists in 12 appearances for Milan thus far this term.

He even netted a brace against Club Brugge in the last Champions League encounter and let’s see how he performs against reigning champions, Real Madrid tonight.