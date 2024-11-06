Liverpool now clear to agree signing after £50m drop in valuation – Midfielder booed by supporters

Liverpool have been looking to reinforce the No.6 position and mainly wanted Martin Zubimendi last summer. However, the Spaniard opted to stay at Real Sociedad.

Now, the Reds have a clear opportunity to sign a versatile star that they wanted to lure two years ago, but ended up losing the race to Real Madrid.

The midfielder in discussion is Aurelien Tchouameni, who is wanted by Arne Slot at Liverpool and reports have indicated that he is valued at £100million.

However, the French international’s performances have been dismal of late and according to Sky Sports, Real Madrid are willing to sell him for a fee of just £50million with Anfield his possible destination.

As per today’s edition of Diario AS, the headline states, “Tchouameni exhausts everyone’s patience”.

The Madrid based media outlet claim that the Les Bleus midfielder has never been a fan favorite. With his arrival, the club expected intensity and omnipresence but they have ‘found indolence and mistakes that cost goals.’

Tchouameni had a night to forget in the 4-0 home defeat at the hands of arch rivals, Barcelona, who are 9 points ahead of the Los Blancos in the La Liga.

Moreover, last night, Ancelotti’s men suffered yet another huge defeat at the Bernabeu against AC Milan and now find themselves 17th in the Champions League standings.

Tchouameni was directly responsible for the concession of two Rossoneri goals and to make matters worse, when taken off the field, he was booed by the home supporters.

Therefore, it will not come as any surprise if the 24-year-old, who has recently captained the senior France side, ends up leaving Real Madrid.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £50million to finally sign Aurelien Tchouameni?