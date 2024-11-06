Liverpool prepare to agree £16.6m signing of £50.1m player – Report

Liverpool have an extremely strong defensive department with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate the first-choice centre-back partnership of Arne Slot.

There is nothing much to say about Van Dijk as he is one of the best defenders in the world. On the other hand, Konate has enjoyed a stellar start to this campaign, making three goal contributions and keeping six clean-sheets in 13 starts in the Premier League and Champions League.

Moreover, the Reds also have Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah as the backup center-back options. Gomez is a top-class player and is capable of filling the void of Konate seamlessly in his absence, like he did against Brighton last weekend.

However, the Merseysiders will have to sign a new world-class defender to replace Van Dijk if he eventually leaves the club next year. He has entered the final few months of his current contract so Slot’s side are at risk of losing him for free.

Now, Catalan outlet, Nacional, state that Liverpool have set their eyes on Sevilla star, Loic Bade, as a potential replacement for the Netherlands international.

The Reds have been impressed by the Frenchman’s all-round ability to play out from the back and being excellent in defensive contributions.

It has recently been reported that Liverpool are keen on signing Bade and Sevilla are ready to sell him for a considerably lower fee than his £50.1m release clause due to their financial difficulties.

The Spanish report now say that the Andalusian side are set to accept around £16.6m[€20m] for their star man and Liverpool are preparing to agree on this deal as quickly as possible before his price goes up.

The French defender has registered a solitary assist and kept three clean-sheets in eight La Liga starts thus far this season.