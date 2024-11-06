“Very likely” – £33m-£41m star to leave as Liverpool move to get signing done – Report

Last year, Frankfurt signed Omar Marmoush on a Bosman and the Egyptian, who has been the hottest prospect in the Bundesliga this season, is on the radar of Liverpool and other top clubs.

As per today’s edition of Sport Bild (news image provided below), the former Wolfsburg man has a market value of around £33m-£41m (40-50 million euros).

The renowned German news source have mentioned that Marmoush is “very likely” to leave Frankfurt with the likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich moving to get his signing done.

Lately, even Sky journalist, Florian Plettenberg, revealed that the Reds are serious about signing the African superstar, who is also high on the wish-list of the Bavarians.

Two days ago, we covered a story via Bild stating that the 25-year-old dreams to succeed Mohammed Salah at Anfield. So, the Premier League leaders may have the edge over the Bundesliga leaders in this transfer race.

Bayern are looking for a long term replacement for England international, Harry Kane, who will turn 32 next year. Sport Bild claim that apart from Marmoush, the German giants are also looking at Sesko, who has a clause worth 90 million euros next summer and 70 million euros in 2026.

Moreover, they are targeting the likes of Gyokeres, who netted a hat-trick vs Man City last night and is valued at 70 million euros, and Leipzig’s Luis Openda.

In the CF role at Anfiled, Arne Slot has Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota. Even Gakpo can play through the center and last night, Diaz proved to be brilliant in the role against Bayer Leverkusen.

Therefore, in all fairness, Liverpool do not really need Marmoush from Frankfurt unless they offload someone from the frontline. What do you think?