Liverpool keen on signing with club now ready to agree under £50.1m January sale – Report

Liverpool will have to sign a new center-back next year if they eventually part ways with talismanic figure Virgil van Dijk.

The Netherlands international’s current contract will expire at the end of this season so the Reds are currently at risk of losing him for free. However, he has recently revealed that the Merseysiders are in talks to extend his stay.

The former Southampton star will turn 34 next year hence the Reds should now start thinking about replacing him with a young center-back, even if they keep him at the club.

Now, TBR Football reports that Liverpool are keen on strengthening the backline by purchasing Loic Bade from Sevilla. The Andalusian side are open to cashing-in on the Frenchman in January for a sum considerably less than his £50.1m[€60m] release clause.

As per the media outlet, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Bayern Munich are also interested in him, additionally, the player previously expressed that Tottenham Hotspur wanted him.

Therefore, Liverpool are set to face tough competition in getting any potential deal done for him.

Bade previously signed for Nottingham Forest on a loan deal from Stade Rennais but he left the club just after six months in January last year without making a single appearance for them.

The 24-year-old has now found his home in Sevilla. He has showcased his abilities in La Liga in recent times and was a key player for France’s Silver medal-winning squad in the Olympics.

In nine appearances in La Liga thus far this campaign, he has made one assist and kept three clean-sheets. In your view, would Bade be the right player for Liverpool to reinforce the backline?