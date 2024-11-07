Liverpool submit offer to sign £54.4million attacker – Decision made

Liverpool will need a world class attacker if star playmaker, Mohamed Salah, does end up leaving the club on a Bosman next summer.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds moved in with an offer for a Brazilian right winger to reinforce the position.

According to E-Noticies, Liverpool submitted a great offer to sign Rayan Vitor Simplicio from Vasco Da Gama but they are set to lose the race as Barcelona are in pole position to sign him.

The Catalan news source have mentioned that the 18-year-old attacker rejected the offer from the Anfield club and has decided to join the Blaugrana.

The teenage sensation has a release clause of around £54.4million in his contract, due to expire in December next year, but he is expected to move to the Spanish giants for much less.

E-Noticies claim that Barca will spend 18 million euros to get his signing done. The La Liga leaders wanted to reinforce the wide positions in the summer and Nico Williams was their primary target.

However, the Spaniard opted to stay at Athletic Bilbao and now, Barcelona have shut the door for the Euro 2024 winner and are set to beat Liverpool to the signature of Rayan Vitor Simplicio.

Even Mohamed Salah, who has been scoring/creating goals for fun this term, has been linked with a move to the Nou Camp outfit lately.

In your view, who should Liverpool sign as a replacement if the Egyptian superstar decides to leave the Merseysiders next year?