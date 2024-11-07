£41.5m star prepared for ‘next step’ with Liverpool at the forefront to secure signing – Report

Another day, another story linking Omar Marmoush with a move to Liverpool Football Club, who hugely admire the in form Egyptian international.

The African superstar has netted ten goals and provided six assists in just nine Bundesliga appearances thus far this season and it is not surprising that top clubs are after him.

However, the two clubs that are at the forefront to secure the signing of Marmoush are six time European Cup winners, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

As per Bild (news image provided below), the 25-year-old versatile star is prepared to take the ‘next step’ in his career in the next summer transfer window.

The famous German source have mentioned that there are two options for Marmoush, a move abroad to the Premier League with Liverpool or a transfer to the Bavarians.

The 34-capped international, who can effectively play as a center forward and also as a left winger, has a contract until 2027 with Frankfurt, who value their star goal scorer at 50 million euros (£41.5m).

Liverpool have ample quality and depth in the No.9/False No.9 position. Darwin Nunez may not be clinical but he gives more than 100% every game and his presence is one of the reasons why we sit at the top of the PL and CL tables.

Perhaps, Diogo Jota is someone the Reds may consider offloading, only because we have never been able to rely on him for a full season as he has proved to be highly injury prone. Even now, the Seleccao star is on the treatment table.

