Liverpool ready to finally sign £45m play breaker, who is willing to join Reds – Report

After becoming the new Anfield manager to succeed Jurgen Klopp, Arne Slot demanded a new defensive midfielder in the summer.

Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi emerged as a serious option, but it was reported that Atalanta ace, Ederson, was also on the Liverpool wish-list and the player was even willing to leave La Dea to move to Merseyside.

However, Corriere dello Sport state that despite Liverpool’s attempt in the last window to sign the Brazilian, Atalanta didn’t allow their star man’s departure at that time.

Slot’s side are willing to revive their interest and ready for an auction with PSG, City and Juve to finally hire him. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side demanded around £45m for the midfielder in the summer and given he has a contract until 2027 with the Italian side, they are in a strong position to stay firm on their valuation next year.

The Rome based outlet claim that apart from Liverpool, Juventus and Manchester City are also interested in securing his service.

Slot hasn’t been convinced by Wataru Endo at all. The Japanese has found himself out of favour at Anfield thus far this term, featuring prominently only in the two EFL Cup encounters.

The Dutch boss has been using Ryan Gravenberch in the No.6 position this term and he has done well thus far but he isn’t a natural play breaker.

Therefore, the Reds a top CDM replace Endo and more importantly, Fabinho. Ederson has showcased his qualities for La Dea in recent times, helping his side win the Europa League title last term.

The South American is a specialist in breaking the play and at the age of 25, this is the perfect time for him to take the next step in his career. Have your say – Should Liverpool lure Ederson to improve the No.6 position at the club?