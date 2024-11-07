Liverpool plan to initiate talks in January to sign £58m-£66m midfielder – Report

Liverpool are fresh off trashing Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 in the Champions League. Alongside Barcelona, the Reds are the most in-form team in Europe and under Arne Slot, they are enjoying one of the best starts ever to life under a new manager.

After spending a better part of the decade under Jurgen Klopp, one would have forgiven Liverpool if they had taken time to get used to the system under Arne Slot. Instead, most players have taken to it like fish to water.

What makes this feat even more impressive is that they are doing all this without any of the signings during the transfer window.

Liverpool had a very quiet summer period and the only arrival, Federico Chiesa, has hardly featured.

Now, the Reds are being linked with a number of players for the near future. As per Caught Offside, Liverpool are very interested and plan to initiate talks in January to sign talented Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder, Hugo Larsson.

The 20-year-old Swedish midfielder, who is also on the radar of Spurs and Arsenal, has been extremely impressive for Frankfurt.

The Bundesliga club value him very highly and it could cost Liverpool or any other club around £58m-£66m to secure his signature.

Larsson is not the only player from Frankfurt that Liverpool want to sign. The Reds have also officially moved to try and sign talented attacker Omar Marmoush from the Bundesliga club following his incredible start to the season.

It remains to be seen which Premier League or European club makes the first concrete effort to sign Larsson. It is only a matter of time before he ends at a top club and let’s wait and see how it plays out.