How Liverpool Are Innovating Training Techniques Through Athletic Eyewear

After three seasons in charge of Feyenoord, Arne Slot replaced Jürgen Klopp in June 2024. Since then, the former Eredivisie coach and former player has been known for his unique training methods, characterized not only by his methods but a no-nonsense approach that encourages stars to go hard into tackles.

Despite having a tough attitude and not hesitating to give players a wake-up call when they’re not meeting his lofty standards, Slot remains innovative with his approaches to the game by prioritizing energy in physical exercises and giving players confidence on the field.

However, his recent training sessions with Liverpool also drew the attention of the football community when players were spotted wearing specialized eyewear.

Below, we take a closer look at the role of athletic eyewear in football and how Liverpool players particularly benefit from wearing them during training.

In football, the ball can strike the eye with significant impact, thus making ocular injuries a prevalent health concern in the sport. According to a study published in the Journal of Craniofacial Surgery, common eye injuries in sports, including football, can vary from eyelid lacerations and corneal abrasions to posterior segment injuries caused by blunt trauma. These injuries can affect visual acuity and overall eye health, so footballers are advised to wear sports glasses that provide maximum protection from impact when possible.

Additionally, sunglasses can serve as an additional protective layer that can shield an athlete’s eyes from the elements outdoors like the sun’s glare. The sun can hinder their visibility via its ultraviolet rays, so while on the sidelines, players can wear sunglasses to guard their eyesight. Among the protective sunglasses offered by the retailer Vision Express, Oakley frames are the most suitable for sports like football, with specific models like the shield-like Sphaera and rectangular Frogskins providing adequate coverage and a natural field of view. They are also equipped with Prizm Lens technology, which improves contrast and provides more depth cues for better perception of ball speed.

However, beyond sports glasses and sunglasses, the Liverpool team uses specialized vision goggles to not only protect their eyes but also optimize their training performance, as explained in the following section.

How vision goggles train Liverpool players

In a short YouTube video released during pre-season, Liverpool players were shown returning to training. What caught the interest of viewers was 21-year-old Marcelo Pitaluga wearing a pair of goggles, which were identified to be Swivel Vision training goggles.

Instead of merely protecting the young goalie’s eyes, the Swivel Vision goggles are designed to limit peripheral vision and urge users to rely on auditory cues. In other words, inhibiting one aspect of sensory input can force goalkeepers to enhance their visual tracking, reaction time, and hand-eye coordination.

This approach is employed by new goalkeeping coach Fabian Otte, who joins Slot in maximizing Liverpool’s training performance and overall outcomes. Despite goggles being relatively simpler and more cost-effective than other cutting-edge technology used for training, their repetitive use challenges players’ field of vision, ultimately refining their reflexes, reactions, and decision-making skills even in high-pressure situations on the pitch.