Liverpool prepare £49.8million offer to sign £100million player – Report

Aurelien Tchouameni has been under fire at Real Madrid lately and Liverpool are monitoring his situation very closely.

The French international was jeered off the field by the Bernabeu supporters after he had a nightmare of a game against Italian giants, AC Milan, in the UEFA Champions League.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Los Blancos could offload the Les Bleus star and the Reds are readying their first bid to sign him.

According to Spanish source, Liverpool are preparing an initial offer of £49.8million (60 million euros) to lure Tchouameni. He was on the radar of former manager, Jurgen Klopp, and now, Arne Slot sees him as an ideal player to improve things in the center of the park.

The outlet mention that the former AS Monaco defensive midfielder is aiming to leave the European Champions and the Anfield side are the main contenders to secure his signature.

However, Madrid are not willing to accept a figure of £49.8million from Liverpool for Tchouameni and want a much higher fee considering they agreed a deal worth 100 million euros to sign him in 2022.

At the start of this month, TEAMtalk revealed that the La Liga giants value the 24-year-old at £100million. Whether they can demand such a fee for a player who is out of form remains to be seen.

Liverpool will host Real Madrid in the Champions League at the end of November and Tchouameni is expected to miss the contest as he is out with an ankle injury for a month.

