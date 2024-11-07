Liverpool now prepare to agree deal with £160,000 a week player – Report

Liverpool didn’t make many new acquisitions in the summer window with Federico Chiesa the only new arrival.

Still, the Reds have had a stellar start to this campaign under new manager, Arne Slot. They are currently at the top of the table in both the Champions League and Premier League.

News – Report – Liverpool have made contact to sign £90million star

It is apparent how strong of a squad Jurgen Klopp assembled before leaving ahead of this campaign. So, the Merseysiders must now keep hold of all of their key stars by tying them down to new deals.

They have already started doing that as they recently extended Jarell Quansah’s contract, moreover, Ibrahima Konate is also closing in on a deal to sign an extension.

However, the concerning part is Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have all entered the final few months of their respective contracts.

As a result, Slot’s side are at risk of losing them for free, although Van Dijk has said that Liverpool have been in discussion with him over a fresh term.

Now, Football Insider states that the Anfield club don’t want to find themselves in the same situation as the trio with Andy Robertson, hence they are preparing to agree on a new contract with him and are planning to open talks next summer. The Scotsman’s existing contract will expire in 2026.

Robertson, who currently earns around £160,000-a-week at Anfield, has still been the first-choice left-back option for Liverpool and is a part of the leadership group.

However, his performances of late have been inconsistent and in the last two games, the manager preferred Greek international, Kostas Tsimikas, in the LB role ahead of the former Hull City defender.

Robertson is set to turn 31 next year, therefore, considering he has already passed his prime, in your view, should Liverpool hand him a new deal?