Player ready to agree deal with Liverpool his first option – Report

Liverpool, despite their impressive start to the season, will know in the back of their minds that the futures of three of their superstars are in limbo.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all see their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Among the three, the most difficult renewal seemed to be that of Salah. There has been absolutely no news on the Egyptian’s front for quite some time now and everyone is aware of the interest in him from Saudi clubs.

Thus, it seemed a that this would be the last season when the Egyptian is at Anfield. However, as per an unnamed source, who has told Masrawy, the 32-year-old’s priority remains to renew with Liverpool. The report reads:

“There are no negotiations with Mohamed Salah (with Al-Hilal) and the door is closed so far. The priority is to renew with Liverpool, and if the Reds do not renew, Salah will consider Paris Saint-Germain’s offer.”

Despite his advancing age, Salah continues to be in top form this season, always stepping up in the big moments, there is no reason why Liverpool shouldn’t offer their talisman a new contract if he is willing to stay.

The veteran has developed into a moments player. Salah can be quiet for three quarters for a game and suddenly burst to life in one moment that would be decisive. The Egyptian has also developed into an elite playmaker.

The last thing Liverpool would want is for Salah to join a club like PSG to continue his career. He is an Anfield legend and if he leaves, it is not because the club didn’t offer him a contract but rather because the player wanted a new challenge.

An unnamed source telling a detail such as this must be taken with a pinch of salt. The next few months would make it more evident if Salah is willing to sign a new deal with Liverpool and let’s wait and see how it plays out.



