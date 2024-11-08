Liverpool prepare move to finally secure midfielder signing in winter – Report

Liverpool made just two signings back in the summer. The Reds signed Giorgi Mamardashvili but loaned him back to Valencia so he could continue his development. They view him as the successor to Alisson Becker in the long term.

The other player that the Reds signed was Federico Chiesa. However, the Italian winger, who arrived on a bargain deal, has hardly managed to feature as he strives to recover from his numerous injury issues in recent times.

News – Player ready to agree deal with Liverpool his first option – Report

One player that Liverpool wanted to sign last summer but failed to sign was Martin Zubimendi. The Reds wanted the Spanish midfielder but he chose to stay on with Real Sociedad. Last month, they were tipped to return for the 25-year-old.

Now, as per Football Insider, Liverpool are prepared to move to finally secure a transfer of a new midfielder in the winter.

They are doing their due diligence to identify the perfect fit and want to bring in competition for the defensive midfield position.

While there are a number of players they have been linked with, it is difficult not to look at Zubimendi again. The Spaniard is not having the best of times with his club who are struggling in La Liga this season and the Reds might be met with a different response should they enquire this time.

Zubimendi is an excellent Spanish defensive midfielder who is very technical and is also an adept ball-winner. He is one of the best in his position in La Liga and is arguably just behind Marc Casado so far this season. Interestingly, Casado is also linked with a Liverpool move although that looks unlikely.

Should Liverpool sign Zubimendi, he would be a player who suits Arne Slot’s tactical setup. He will also provide the defensive cover needed for players like the impressive Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister to feel more liberated in their roles.

Everything at this moment points to the 25-year-old ending up at Anfield at some point in his career. Let’s wait and see how it plays out in the coming months if Liverpool return for Zubimendi or shift their focus to some other midfielder.