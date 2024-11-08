Deal will be done – “Crucial” star will agree terms with Liverpool – Expert

When Liverpool made Virgil van Dijk the most expensive defender in the world by signing him from Southampton for a £75m fee back in 2018, questions were raised whether he would be able to justify the price tag at Anfield.

His addition was a crucial point in the Jurgen Klopp era. In his first full season, the Reds won the Champions League in 2019.

In the following year, the Merseysiders ended their more than three decades of Premier League title drought. Additionally, Van Dijk has guided Liverpool to win multiple other major competitions over the years.

Following Klopp’s departure, Liverpool have started the new campaign impressively under new manager, Arne Slot, this season. They are currently at the top of the table in the Champions League and Premier League.

Van Dijk has continued to play a pivotal role for the Reds this term as well and is still deemed one of the best center-backs in the world, although he is set to turn 34 next year.

However, his existing contract will expire at the end of this season, hence, the defender’s long-term future is currently uncertain at the club.

Now, speaking on Football Insider, transfer expert, Mike Brown, has made a promising claim and says that the 33-year-old will definitely sign an extension with the Merseysiders.

The defender is an ambitious player and Liverpool have been showing signs that they would be able to challenge on all fronts this campaign. Therefore, he is unlikely to leave the club anytime soon. Brown said:

“I have no doubt that Van Dijk will definitely sign an extension to his contract. He’s still a crucial player under the new manager and he’s playing in a team that, at the moment, look like they could go and win things.”

Although Van Dijk is still the mainstay of Liverpool’s defense, they should now start thinking about replacing him even if they tie him down to a new deal. What do you think?