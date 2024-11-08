“Definitely” – Liverpool want to sign “impressive” £40million player

Andrew Robertson was a key player for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp over the years after joining the club from Hull City back in 2017, winning every major competition.

However, he has had an inconsistent start to this campaign and as a result, new manager, Arne Slot, has been forced to chop and change in the left-back position with Konstantinos Tsimikas getting more regular playing time.

News – Deal will be done – “Crucial” star will agree terms with Liverpool – Expert

So, with the Scotsman set to turn 31 next year, the Reds have already started looking at options to sign a new left-back as a potential long-term replacement for him.

Now, Speaking on Football Insider, transfer expert, Mike Brown, says that Liverpool are interested in AFC Bournemouth star, Milos Kerkez, and they have been monitoring his development closely.

The Hungarian international is an important player for the Cherries and he has been displaying really ‘impressive‘ performances in recent times.

Therefore, Brown mentions that the 20-year-old’s recent eye-catching displays haven’t just attracted Liverpool as Chelsea are also interested in securing his service. Brown said:

“Clubs are definitely interested in him, Chelsea were interested in him last season and that hasn’t gone away, and I’ve heard Liverpool have been keeping an eye on his development too. He’s been important to the way Bournemouth have played and has been really impressive.”

TEAMtalk recently reported that Liverpool are likely to make a bid to sign Kerkez in 2025 and they are in a good position to win this race. Moreover, the player is open to taking the next step in his career and joining a big club soon.

Bournemouth wanted around £40m for Kerkez in the summer and following his impressive start to this season, they may now even increase the valuation.

Kerkez has a pretty similar playing style to Robertson hence the youngster would be an ideal replacement for the Scotland captain at Liverpool. What do you think?