Journalist – Liverpool in talks to agree deal with £58million player

Real Madrid may end up failing to defend both the Champions League and La Liga titles should they not improve the squad in January. The name of Liverpool star, Trent Alexander-Arnold, has been on their radar for a long time.

With Carvajal injured, the Los Blancos lost in the league at home to arch rivals, Barcelona, and then they were once again humiliated at the Bernabeu by AC Milan, who won 3-1 last week in the CL.

Therefore, there is a crisis situation at Madrid, who definitely need to strengthen the right back position in the winter transfer window.

Earlier this month, AS revealed that Trent is the primary target to replace Carvajal, but the Spanish giants’ objective is to lure the £58million-rated Liverpool defender on a free deal next summer.

Similarly, renowned transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has also confirmed that it will be almost impossible for Ancelotti’s side to lure the England international in the middle of the campaign as the Reds are in talks with him to stay. The Italian added on his Youtube channel:

“Liverpool are very happy with Trent as part of the squad. Liverpool are still discussing with Trent over a new deal, and Liverpool are still pushing to keep Trent at the club, to extend his contract, to find a way.”

For a defender, he has the highest assists in the Premier League but this term, under Arne Slot, he has only registered two assists in fourteen appearances thus far.

The Dutch manager has mainly focused on the vice-captain’s defensive side and he has largely improved and helped the team keep no fewer than 8 clean sheets.

Trent will be in action tonight against Villa and let’s hope he signs a new Liverpool deal soon.