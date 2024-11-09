Talks held – Liverpool now have to agree £24.8million fee for midfield signing

Liverpool’s ability to develop young talents has been on display in recent years with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones the prime examples of that.

Moreover, Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley have also come through the Reds’ youth system and have now established themselves as key members of the senior squad.

Journalist – Liverpool in talks to agree deal with £58million player

This has helped the Merseysiders persuade youngsters to join the club and they recently signed Rio Ngumoha – who is considered one of the most talented young players in England.

Now, Liverpool have identified yet another English youngster as a serious target and the player is Sunderland central midfielder, Chris Rigg.

It was reported in September that Liverpool are interested in signing the 17-year-old and they have held talks with the player’s representatives over a deal to lure him to Anfield.

Now, Caught Offside states that the Anfield club are monitoring Rigg’s development closely in the Championship before making a potential swoop next year. The Black Cats would be open to letting their starlet leave if they receive an offer of around £24.8m [€30m] from the suiotrs.

However, the report says that Rigg is in high demand and Liverpool aren’t the only club interested in him. A host of other big Premier League sides like Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are in the race as well.

Moreover, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also eyeing a swoop for him.

Rigg has already established himself as a key player for Sunderland at this tender age, helping his side mount a charge in the Championship to return to the top flight. The Black Cats are currently at the top of the table.

The teenager is comfortable playing in the number ten position as well as the box-to-box role. Additionally, he can provide cover in the CDM role if required.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £24.8m to sign Chriss Rigg?