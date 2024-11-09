Two changes – Liverpool starting lineup formation vs Aston Villa – Predicted XI

Liverpool will entertain Aston Villa at Anfield in a Premier League encounter this evening.

Following the Reds’ victory over Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City’s defeat to AFC Bournemouth last weekend, the Merseysiders regained the spot at the top of the table. They have accumulated 25 points from 10 games, sitting two points ahead of the champions.

Liverpool have also been excellent in the Champions League and they even defeated Bundesliga champions, Bayer Leverkusen, 4-0 in midweek.

As per the official team news, all the players – who featured against Leverkusen have come out unscathed. Liverpool will be still without Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa in this fixture.

Predicted Liverpool line-up vs Aston Villa

Arne Slot is expected to continue with Caoimhin Kelleher in goal for Liverpool amid Alisson’s continuous absence with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate set to be deployed in the center-back position.

So, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah would be among the substitutes. Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to start on the right, while Kostas Tsimikas may keep hold of his LB place in the starting Xl ahead of Andrew Robertson.

Ryan Gravenberch could be in the deep-lying playmaker position and he is likely to be paired up with Alexis Mac Allister. In the No.10 role, Dominik Szoboszlai should return after commencing on the bench in midweek, hence, Curtis Jones could go back to the bench.

Luis Diaz started in the center-forward position vs Leverkusen and scored a hat-trick but he should return to his preferred left-wing spot tonight, while Darwin Nunez may get the nod to lead the line.

Therefore, Cody Gakpo would have to make do with a place on the bench. Mohamed Salah is set to continue on the right flank. Here’s the predicted line-up: