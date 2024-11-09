Liverpool offer to be reviewed, Reds ready to reach agreement – Expert

Mohamed Salah has established himself as a talismanic figure for Liverpool after joining the club from AS Roma back in 2017.

He has won multiple major silverware at Anfield over the years and is now the highest scorer for the Merseysiders in the Premier League.

Even after entering his 30s, the Egyptian hasn’t been showing any signs of decline just yet and has enjoyed a stellar start to this season, scoring nine goals and registering as many assists in 16 appearances in all competitions.

At the age of 32, Salah is still one of the best right-wingers in the world, but his current contract with the Reds is set to expire at the end of this season so the Anfield club are currently at risk of losing him for free.

Now, speaking on Football Insider, transfer expert, Mike Brown, says that Liverpool are keen on keeping hold of Salah and will do everything in their power to offer and agree a new deal.

However, the player’s agent is delaying the renewal as he is looking to hand his client the best deal possible either at Liverpool or elsewhere. Therefore, this saga could drag on for long. Brown said:

“The agents know Liverpool want to keep him and at least want to be seen doing everything they can to keep him at the club.”

“Liverpool will do everything in their power to keep their best players at the club. For the agent, they can afford to wait and see what offers they get and how far these clubs are willing to go for him to sign.”

There aren’t many right-wingers – who are better than Salah at the moment hence it will be extremely difficult to replace him if they eventually allow him to leave the club. However, they should start searching for a new RW as the former Roma star will turn 33 next year.

In your view, how big of a contract should Liverpool offer to extend the stay of Salah, who is already the highest earner at the club.