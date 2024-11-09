Liverpool get go-ahead from £50m player to finally secure signing – Report

Following a failed swoop to bolster the midfield department in the last transfer window, it is likely that Liverpool will finally hire a new midfielder next year.

They have been linked with a host of names ahead of the January window with Ederson being among them. However, Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni has also been suggested as a key target for Liverpool in recent times.

The Los Blancos haven’t been impressed by the Frenchman’s recent displays so they are ready to cash-in on him and are prepared to accept a fee of around £50m.

Transfer journalist, Graeme Bailey, recently reported on RTK that Tchouameni’s entourage like Liverpool and would make a phone call to the Merseysiders to sign the midfielder if he eventually wishes to leave Madrid

Now, Football Insider states that Tchouameni is looking to move away from Real Madrid as he is falling out of favor with the club chiefs, hence, Liverpool get the go-ahead, to sign him. It is a realistic possibility that they would lure him to Anfield ahead of next campaign.

Should Liverpool sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Madrid?

The Frenchman likes to play in the defensive midfield position but is also efficient in the center-back role.

Although he hasn’t been able to showcase his best in La Liga this term, he is still very young and can rejuvenate his career in a different environment.

Not to forget, he has already won every major prize with the Spaniards. The 24-year-old’s physicality and robust nature would be perfect for the Premier League. Tchouameni could be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him.

With Wataru Endo completely out of favor under Slot this season, it will be the right decision for Liverpool to offload him and sign an upgrade. Tchouameni would definitely be an upgrade to the Japanese international. What do you think?