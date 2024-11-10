Liverpool make contact for signing as £42m fee cut to more than half – Report

Liverpool are always a club that keeps an eye out for market opportunities. The Reds showed their shrewd transfer awareness back in the summer when they signed Federico Chiesa from Juventus, seeing the opportunity of signing a talented player for a bargain fee.

Although that transfer might not have worked out until now due to Chiesa’s injury, Liverpool would keep faith in the Italian.

Similarly, it looks like the Reds could sign a player in January who is set to be available for less than half of what he was back in the summer.

Back in August, it was reported that Liverpool wanted to sign LOSC Lille striker, Jonathan David, and that he had a valuation of around £42m. However, as per Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), the Reds would be able to sign him for around just £12.4m to £16.6m in January.

That is a reduction of more than half of what it was in August and it is all due to his contractual situation. With a deal that expires in 2025 and no imminent renewal, Lille might want to cash in on him while they still can.

The 24-year-old has been in top form so far this season. In 18 games across all competitions, he has 13 goals and two assists. His numbers have been right up there with some of the very best in the world for quite a few seasons.

Jonathan David deserves a top move and transfer to Liverpool doesn’t sound bad on paper.

However, there could be concerns about where he is going to play, considering the number nine role is sorted with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

It remains to be seen how the Canadian striker’s future plays out. At such a price, one can almost be sure that a number of clubs would be interested in him and let’s wait and see how it plays out going forward.