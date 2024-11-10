“I understand” – Presenter says Liverpool want to sign £60m-£70m player

Liverpool have had an incredible start to life under Arne Slot, the Dutch manager has ensured that they have had a seamless transition.

Even with the injuries to Alisson, Jota, Elliott and new signing, Chiesa, the Reds have done brilliantly with the squad that Klopp left.

Slot would be the first one to hold his hand up and admit that the squad has certain areas where the backups aren’t great. For example, in center-back, the backup options don’t inspire confidence as much as the starting pair of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate do.

With all due respect to Joe Gomez, who has filled in admirably whenever needed and Jarrel Quansah, who had a very promising season under Jurgen Klopp last time around, they still have some way to go before they reach the aforementioned duo’s levels.

In a conversation on The Rest is Football, Alan Shearer revealed his concern about Liverpool’s centre-back situation, revealing that they could find themselves in a pickle if one of Van Dijk or Konate was to get injured for a significant period.

To this, BBC MOTD presenter Gary Lineker has revealed that he understands Liverpool want to sign Nottingham Forest defender Murillo. Here is what he said:

“I understand they’re after Murillo from Forest, They’ve been linked with him anyway.”

Murillo has been linked with Liverpool for some time now with Forest set to demand around £60m-£70m to part ways with the talented 22-year-old. The Brazilian is a throwback to the traditional defenders and is a no-nonsense CB.

The Forest defender is naturally left-footed, something the current Liverpool squad lack. All their center-backs are right-footed, although Virgil van Dijk is equally good with both his feet while building out from the back.

Murillo would be a good addition to the Liverpool squad but the valuation seems a tad too steep. If Liverpool could bring down the price tag, it would be a coup for the club and let’s wait and see how it plays out.

