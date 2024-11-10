Liverpool ready to offer more than asking fee to secure £58.2m signing – Report

Liverpool seem unstoppable under Arne Slot at the moment. They are fresh off a 2-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League and go into the international break with the momentum riding high.

The Dutch coach will know that the expectations on him will be massive going forward.

News – Deal close – Liverpool now nearing agreement with key superstar

So far this Premier League season, the Reds have dropped points in just two games – a draw against Arsenal and a loss to Nottingham Forest. In his first season at Anfield as the manager of Liverpool, it is safe to say that Slot is exceeding expectations.

However, Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards will know that they will have to back Arne Slot in the transfer market going forward. One player that Liverpool have been linked with for quite some time now is Omar Marmoush of Eintracht Frankfurt.

We covered a story some time ago that the Egyptian forward dreams of a move to Liverpool and a fee of around £50.3m should be enough to sign him.

However, as per Spanish source, Fichajes, Liverpool are ready to offer more, in the region of around £58.2m to get the deal done.

Marmoush has been one of the best attackers in Europe so far this season. In 15 games across all competitions so far this season, the 25-year-old has scored 13 goals and provided nine assists in an impressive campaign.

He has a contract with Frankfurt until 2027. The longer Marmoush stays at the club and keeps churning in such performances, the higher his asking price is set to go up and Liverpool would want to wrap up a deal as soon as possible.

Although signing an attacker is not a priority for Liverpool at the moment, it won’t be long before they have to replace Mohamed Salah. Let’s wait and see if the Reds get a deal done for the Egyptian in the coming months.