Man City blow as £60million star will welcome move to Liverpool – Report

On Saturday, Liverpool talisman, Mohamed Salah, became the first player in Europe’s top five leagues to reach double figures in terms of both goals scored and assists provided this season.

On Sunday, his compatriot and Frankfurt star, Omar Marmoush, became the second man to achieve the feat in the current campaign.

News – Liverpool plan move to sign £80m star who’s ready to join them – Report

The African superstar, who scored a sublime direct free-kick goal in the midweek, netted a goal and registered an assist in the 3-2 victory against Stuttgart yesterday.

Now, in just 16 appearances in all competitions, the 25-year-old versatile forward has found the net 14 times and provided 10 assists.

So, it is not surprising that Omar Marmoush is on the radar of Liverpool, Man City and a number of Premier League and European clubs. As per reports going on in the media, the Reds may have the edge over all the rivals.

Last week, German source Bild revealed that United and Chelsea are in the running but the player’s dream is to secure a move to Liverpool like his idol, Salah.

Yesterday, Football Insider reported that Man City are the latest club to join the race for Marmoush, who is also wanted by Liverpool, and it will take a fee of £60million to sign him in January.

As per TDF, the former Wolfsburg man will welcome a move to the Premier League, especially to Liverpool, should he leave Frankfurt.

Arne Slot’s men have been brilliant on all fronts thus far in the current campaign, but, perhaps the one thing the Reds can improve is the No.9 position.

Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota are the main forwards at Anfield. The Uruguayan has made 8 appearances in the PL, the Portuguese has made 7, and both have netted 2 goals each this term.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £60million to sign Omar Marmoush?