Report – £15million “big player” prepared to secure Liverpool exit

Following Fabinho and Jordan Henderson’s departure, Liverpool decided to revamp the midfield department by signing Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister ahead of last season under Jurgen Klopp.

Still, the Reds prioritized signing a new midfielder in the last transfer window after appointing Arne Slot as the new manager to succeed Klopp. So, it was apparent that the former Feyenoord boss hasn’t been impressed by all the midfield options.

Now, under his guidance, Gravenberch has revived his career after an underwhelming debut campaign last term. Mac Allister has continued to play a key role for the Reds this term, while Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones have been sharing minutes in the No.10 position.

However, Wataru Endo has found himself out of favor completely, making only five appearances in the Premier League thus far and playing a total of 19 minutes for Liverpool.

He played a key role under Klopp last term, making 29 league appearances and helping his side finish third in the league.

Now, Caught Offside states that the Japanese has become frustrated with his current role at Anfield and is prepared to leave the club to play regular first team football elsewhere.

Liverpool are also open to letting Wataru Endo leave the club and are ready to accept a fee of around £15m. AC Milan have registered their interest in signing the 31-year-old and along with them, Celtic, Fulham, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town are also keen on hiring him.

Although Slot hasn’t given Endo regular playing time thus far this term, he has been impressed by the midfielder’s commitment for the club and his attitude whenever he has been given opportunities.

The boss praised Asian star last month and labelled him as a ‘big player’, who gives his all whenever on the field.

In your opinion, should Liverpool offload Wataru Endo in the January transfer window?