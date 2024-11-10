Liverpool plan move to sign £80m star who’s ready to join them – Report

It has been quite some time now that we have been mentioning this but it has been two successive summers since Liverpool made a center-back signing.

Despite the departure of Joel Matip during this period, the Reds have not made an acquisition.

Although it has been working just fine so far, the Reds cannot afford to push their luck for way too long. Liverpool are an injury away from scrapping the barrels and they will want to address this situation before it’s too late.

Now, as per TeamTalk, Liverpool are keen on signing a new central defender, whether or not Virgil van Dijk signs a new contract. The Reds have set their sights on Crystal Palace center-back Marc Guehi who has been very impressive for quite some time now.

This isn’t the first time Liverpool have been linked to sign Guehi. It has already been reported that the £80m star is ready to snub Newcastle United and favours a move to Anfield. Thus, a move could be on the cards if the Reds submit a bid.

Guehi’s stocks have only been on the rise for the past 24 months. His exploits for Crystal Palace coupled with an injury to Harry Maguire earned him a starting berth for England in the Euros back in the summer and it worked out brilliantly for him.

In a very mediocre England performance on their run to the final, Guehi shone through bright. Almost never putting a foot wrong, it was his partnership with John Stones that carried the Three Lions to the final despite the attack not ready clicking into gear.

It is only a matter of time before Marc Guehi makes a solid jump in his career and a transfer to Liverpool would be perfect.

Let’s wait and see how things play out for the English international going forward and if he gets the Anfield move anytime soon.