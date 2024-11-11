Liverpool set cash to seal winter signing, move possible with drop in £70million fee – Report

Liverpool have a strong central defensive department – which includes Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez.

The Reds have been excellent at the back under Arne Slot thus far this season with Konate and Van Dijk the first-choice center-back partnership.

News – Report – £15million “big player” prepared to secure Liverpool exit

However, Van Dijk has entered the final few months of his existing deal and as a result, the Merseysiders are at risk of losing him as a free agent next summer.

Moreover, Gomez was heavily linked with a move away from the club last summer and has been used as a rotational player so far this season. So, there are question marks about his future at the club.

On the other hand, Quansah hasn’t been able to impress Slot as after starting in the opening Premier League fixture against Ipswich Town, he has featured for only two minutes in the Premier League and Champions League.

Now, Football Insider states that Liverpool have cash available to spend in January having remained quiet in the last transfer window and are planning to hire a new center-back as a potential long-term replacement for Van Dijk.

Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is a name on Liverpool’s radar and they even tried to purchase him last summer but the Eagles’ £70m valuation put off the Anfield club to get the deal done at that time.

However, Guehi will enter the final 18 months of his existing deal with the South London club in January, hence they might now drop their asking price to sell him and this could tempt Liverpool to move to get the deal done

The report says the Three Lions star ticks all the boxes for Slot and would be a perfect acquisition to play in the Dutch boss’ system. Moreover, the 24-year-old is at the right age to take the next step in his career.

Have your say – Should Liverpool sign Marc Guehi as a long term Van Dijk replacement?