Liverpool now determined to secure £50million star signing – Report

Liverpool have made the perfect start to life under Arne Slot. Most of the players have bought into the philosophy of the new manager but there are a few names who have been struggling to adapt to the new manager’s system.

Among those, one player who has not had the best of starts to the season is Andy Robertson.

The Scottish international is a Liverpool legend and the quality he brings to the left-back position is undisputable but his performances in recent times have left a lot to be desired.

In all fairness, whenever given a chance this season, Kostas Tsimikas has proved his worth. The Greek international is not exactly a possession-oriented left-back but he has played the role better than Robertson. Thus, one could expect Liverpool to bring in a new player for the position.

Now, as per The Mirror, Liverpool are determined to secure the signature of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.. The Hungarian star has been one of the best left-backs in the Premier League and is also receiving interest from London club Chelsea.

Manchester United are another club interested in Kerkez who is said to have a valuation of around £50million. The report claims that Liverpool view Kerkez as a potential long-term replacement for Andy Robertson.

The talented Cherries defender has been one of the stars of Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth project. He set up both the goals in an unlikely 2-1 win over Manchester City a couple of weeks ago. His stocks keep soaring high with every passing week.

Everything points to the youngster getting a big transfer to a top European club in his career sooner or later.

Should Kerkez move to Anfield, Dominik Szoboszlai could help his countryman adapt to the new club and let’s wait and see if Liverpool get the deal done in the coming transfer window(s).