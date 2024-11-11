Report – Liverpool can certainly agree £21m-£25m fee to sign French midfielder

Liverpool has always been a very strong club in terms of youth recruitment. The Reds know to spot a talent when they see one and more often than not, youngsters that they have signed have gone on to become important figures either at Anfield or elsewhere.

The Merseysiders, led by Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards, will surely be looking at potential opportunities in the market, especially when it comes to the youth.

It looks like they have identified a teenage sensation from LOSC Lille starlet as a potential option.

As per Caught Offside, Liverpool are among many other clubs interested in signing Ayyoub Bouaddi. The midfielder is also attracting interest from the likes of AC Milan, Juventus, Arsenal and Chelsea.

The report claims that the Reds are can certainly afford to agree on a fee in the range of around £21m-£25m to secure his signature. At 17, the youngster is expected to have a huge future in the game.

Lille are keen on retaining the services of the teenager and want to offer him a new deal to get him to commit to the club.

The midfield starlet’s current contract expires in 2027 and the French club want to get him to put pen to paper to deter interest from European giants.

With so many clubs interested in Bouaddi, it is clear that he has an extremely high ceiling. He has showcased his talent and flashes of brilliance in the opportunities that he has gotten so far and things could only get better for the player going forward.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool or any other club for that matter submit a bid that Lille consider worthy enough for Ayyoub Bouaddi. Let’s wait and see how the transfer plays out for the youngster in the coming months.